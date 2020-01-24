You’ve probably already seen the leaked Galaxy S20 and S20+ renders, but here’s a fresh batch to refresh your memory.

The Galaxy S20 (above) and Galaxy S20+ (below) will be both available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, and Cloud Blue shades, according to this report.

It also mentions that they will set you back anywhere between €899, the starting price point of the Galaxy S20, and north of €1,099, the starting price for the Galaxy S20+.

Both devices will get their share of the spotlight on February 11, at a special event, sharing the headlines with the second Samsung foldable smartphone.

Source: 91mobile