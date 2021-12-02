Here’s *another* Galaxy A model: 2021 Samsung Galaxy A73 leaks

Samsung's A-series smartphones seem to be never-ending. There are now a countless number of A-series smartphones in the Samsung's lineup. The company recently launched its Galaxy A13 5G in the United States, and there are rumors of the Galaxy A33 making its way to the States very soon as well. If the leak by Steve Hemmerstoffer is to be believed, Samsung is planning to add one more to the lineup. First renders and a few specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 have been leaked.

As mentioned above, the new leak comes courtesy of popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (who collaborated with Zouton US) to give us our first look at the device. Taking a first look at the device, the Samsung Galaxy A73 seems like just another high-end smartphone of the Samsung's A lineup. Those hoping for the S21-like design, sadly, it's not coming. On the back, the images show the quad-camera setup and it looks like the phone will skip the headphone hack as well.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Rumored Specs

On the front of A73 will be Samsung's usual 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a centered punch hole camera for selfies. Rumors claim that the smartphone's display will support up to 90Hz refresh rate, but Samsung could push it to 120Hz as well. And yes, the flat display will also house the smartphone's in-display fingerprint scanner. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A73's dimensions could be 163.8 x 76 x 9.6mm.

The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset. The smartphone will support 5G as well. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A72 features Snapdragon 720G and the 750G would be a minor upgrade over the last generation. The processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. It isn't known if there will be a Micro SD card for storage expansion.

Other rumors say that the smartphone will support 33W fast charging. The back will have a quad-camera setup which will include a 108MP primary camera. However, no other camera spec is known at the moment. The report also says that the smartphone will boast IP67 water and dust resistant rating.

The leaker hasn't provided a launch date just yet, but he does say that Samsung could debut the smartphone before the new year. In India, the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 32,999 which is around $440. If Samsung launches the smartphone around the $450 in the United States, would you be interested in buying the smartphone keeping in mind Google could debut Pixel 6a in the same price bracket? Let us know in the comments section below!