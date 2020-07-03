OnePlus confirmed a few days ago that its highly anticipate upcoming mid-range phone will be called OnePlus Nord. Now, a new teaser video titled “OnePlus Nord – Dear Past” has given us our first glimpse of what the phone actually looks like, and from what we just saw, we ain’t complaining.

At around the 1-minute mark in the video, we get a momentary but clear look at the OnePlus Nord from the front. The phone appears to have a flat display (thankfully) with slim bezels and the glass slightly curving around the edges. More importantly, we get to see two selfie cameras in the top-left corner housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch.

Another notable aspect is that OnePlus has retained its signature alert slider on the phone. Over at the back, we see a vertical black strip that houses the rear cameras. The rear panel appears to have a glossy finish and gives a similar vibe to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20. Here’s the teaser video for your own viewing pleasure:

