OnePlus confirmed a few days ago that its highly anticipate upcoming mid-range phone will be called OnePlus Nord. Now, a new teaser video titled “OnePlus Nord – Dear Past” has given us our first glimpse of what the phone actually looks like, and from what we just saw, we ain’t complaining.

At around the 1-minute mark in the video, we get a momentary but clear look at the OnePlus Nord from the front. The phone appears to have a flat display (thankfully) with slim bezels and the glass slightly curving around the edges. More importantly, we get to see two selfie cameras in the top-left corner housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch.

Another notable aspect is that OnePlus has retained its signature alert slider on the phone. Over at the back, we see a vertical black strip that houses the rear cameras. The rear panel appears to have a glossy finish and gives a similar vibe to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20. Here’s the teaser video for your own viewing pleasure:

You May Also Like
iPhone 12
Pocketnow Daily: 5G iPhone 12 vs LTE iPhone 12 – What would you pick? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible features and prices of the iPhone 12, the cameras in the OnePlus Nord and more
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could arrive with 120Hz displays
More rumors suggest that there will be at least two iPhone 12 variants with a 120Hz refresh rate display
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review
Huawei Mate 40 won’t be the first phone with an under-display selfie camera
It seems that the Huawei Mate 40 won’t arrive with an under-display selfie camera