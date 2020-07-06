We’ve seen concept renders of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup and have also come across alleged key specifications as well as pricing of Apple’s next offerings. Now, Macrumors has got its hands on dummy units intended for case makers, giving us yet another glimpse of iPhone 12 series’ design, and more importantly, how they stack up against each other in terms of size.

Dummies of the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max.

(Image: MacRumors)

As far as design goes, the iPhone 12 series will look almost identical to the iPhone 11 trio from the front and back, down to the camera lens layout. But the only difference will be the flat edges that we last saw on the first-gen iPhone SE, and it actually looks quite appealing, aside from providing a distinctly fresh in-hand feel.

iPhone 12 Pro Max dummy (white) sized against the iPhone 11 Pro Max (green).

(Image: MacRumors)

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be the smallest of the lot and will have a more compact footprint than the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 11 Pro. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be similar in size to the iPhone 11 Pro, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be noticeably larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, making it the ideal choice for those looking for a super-sized phone with a huge display.