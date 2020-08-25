When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its unpacked event earlier this month, the company only gave a brief video preview of the device and promised to reveal more details about it on September 1. But before that happens and Samsung’s new foldable phone could hit the shelves, a full-fledged Galaxy Z Fold 2 review video has been posted on YouTube, giving us our first glimpse of the slick device while being used.

Now, the video is in Chinese, and since I don’t speak or understand the language, I can’t tell you how it fared in the review. But what we do get is an up-close look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from all angles, including its redesigned hinge, the larger cover display and the inner foldable panel. But here are a few key takeaways from the video:

Image: YouTube / 灵感研究所

The cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now occupies almost the entire front panel, while the Galaxy Fold had ugly thick bezels on the cover display. And thanks to the larger screen real estate, the cover display can now be used for tasks like gaming without any second thoughts.

Image: YouTube / 灵感研究所

And thanks to the hole punch, the inner foldable panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks cleaner and more immersive compared to the Galaxy Fold, which had a huge notch in the right corner.

Image: YouTube / 灵感研究所

Unfortunately though, it appears that the crease in the middle of the foldable panel is here to stay, just the way it was easily noticeable on the Galaxy Fold.

An interesting new use case scenario is that the cover display of the Galaxy Z fold 2 can be used as a viewfinder to click selfies and record high-resolution vlogs using the rear cameras, a feature will be a huge deal for content creators. In the meanwhile, here’s what Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera thinks about it: