Realme has announced when its smartphones will be getting the Realme UI update, which will be based upon ColorOS 7, and Android 10. As per the roadmap published by the company, the first wave of updates will start hitting devices in January 2020.

Realme does say that the new Realme UI will be “closer to stock-Android features”. The company also promised that Realme UI will have better RAM management, smoother gaming graphics, and a unique, good looking design. Here is a tweet from Realme Mobile’s CEO Madhav Sheth:

As per the roadmap, the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT will be the first devices to receive official, stable, Realme UI updates, based on Android 10. This will happen in January, followed by the Realme X and Realme 5 Pro, which are scheduled for February. The recently announced Realme X2 Pro is expected to receive the new UI update by March 2020.

You can head over to this link if you want to start beta testing. You will get details on when the beta testing will start and how to apply. 

