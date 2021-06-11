2021 Apple Design Award winners

Apple has announced the annual winners of Apple Design Awards. It is celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games from developers around the globe. Apple Design Award winners bring bold, creative, and distinctive ideas to life, says the company.

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories.” Here are the 2021 Apple Design Award winners:

Inclusivity
Voice Dream Reader (App)
HoloVista (Game)

Apple says Voice Dream Reader is a best-in-class text-to-speech app that reads text aloud from just about any digital source, whether it’s a PDF, webpage, or ebook, in more than two dozen languages.

On the other hand, HoloVista supports a wide variety of accessibility features, including options for motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity.

Delight & Fun
Little Orpheus (Game)
Pok Pok Playroom (App)

“Little Orpheus” is an enjoyable platformer that brings easy controls, excellent storytelling, and a console-like experience to a casual game. Plus, “Pok Pok Playroom” is a playful, and beautifully animated app that captivates users with its subtle haptics and spot-on sound effects.

Interaction
CARROT Weather (App)
Bird Alone (Game)

CARROT Weather is known for its humorous forecasts and unique visuals. It offers witty weather projections and a robust set of customizable widgets. On the other hand, “Bird Alone’s” explorative interactions combine gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects that imbue richness into its world, says Apple.

Other 2021 Apple Design Award winners include:

Social Impact
Be My Eyes (App)
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Game)

Visuals and Graphics
Loóna (App)
Genshin Impact (Game)

Innovation
NaadSadhana (App)
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Game)




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Major changes to iMessage are coming soon
It seems that WWDC 2021 will be packed with surprises, where we expect to get several new features in iMessage and more
Here are the best Google Photos alternatives you should try
Now that you have to pay to store your media online, why not look for the best options available?
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts subscription isn’t coming till June
It is said that the delay in launch is caused because Apple Podcasts creators have run into some issues recently.