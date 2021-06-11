Apple has announced the annual winners of Apple Design Awards. It is celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games from developers around the globe. Apple Design Award winners bring bold, creative, and distinctive ideas to life, says the company.

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories.” Here are the 2021 Apple Design Award winners:

Inclusivity

– Voice Dream Reader (App)

– HoloVista (Game)

Apple says Voice Dream Reader is a best-in-class text-to-speech app that reads text aloud from just about any digital source, whether it’s a PDF, webpage, or ebook, in more than two dozen languages.

On the other hand, HoloVista supports a wide variety of accessibility features, including options for motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity.

Delight & Fun

– Little Orpheus (Game)

– Pok Pok Playroom (App)

“Little Orpheus” is an enjoyable platformer that brings easy controls, excellent storytelling, and a console-like experience to a casual game. Plus, “Pok Pok Playroom” is a playful, and beautifully animated app that captivates users with its subtle haptics and spot-on sound effects.

Interaction

– CARROT Weather (App)

– Bird Alone (Game)

CARROT Weather is known for its humorous forecasts and unique visuals. It offers witty weather projections and a robust set of customizable widgets. On the other hand, “Bird Alone’s” explorative interactions combine gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects that imbue richness into its world, says Apple.

Other 2021 Apple Design Award winners include:

Social Impact

– Be My Eyes (App)

– Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Game)

Visuals and Graphics

– Loóna (App)

– Genshin Impact (Game)

Innovation

– NaadSadhana (App)

– League of Legends: Wild Rift (Game)