Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is touted to be the cheapest 5G phone made by Samsung. The device’s CAD-based renders were leaked recently, and then official renders of the upcoming phone in multiple color options emerged online, which also revealed details of the hardware. Now, we know how much the device will cost in Europe, thanks to a leak.

As per a leak from DealnTech, we now know the price of the Galaxy A22 5G for the European markets. The publication claims that it spotted the Galaxy A22 5G on a European retailer site with a pricing of 185 euros (~$226). While the listing reveals no specifications of the device, the pricing is said to be of the 64GB model.

Moreover, the 185 euros is without a VAT rate, which indicates that the phone could be priced as low as 199 euros (~$249) with VAT included. It is rumored to sell for as high as around 229 euros (~$280) with VAT in some other regions of Europe. Hence, making it the most affordable 5G phone by Samsung.

The Galaxy A22 5G is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that might be paired with 6GB of RAM. The device is said to sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP. It could measure 9mm thick and weigh 205 grams.

The device is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. For security, it could have a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Further, it is rumored to arrive in shades like white, black, purple, and green. The Galaxy A22 5G could launch in June. Further, we could also get a 4G version of the phone around the same time.