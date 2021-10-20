A well-known leaker shared some of the much anticipated and upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Soc specifications and MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipsets. The leaked information gives us a good idea of what to expect when they get released, which is supposed to happen in the coming months.

The leaker shared the information on Weibo. The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset will be manufactured by Samsung (via GSMArena), using the company’s 4nm manufacturing technology process, and the chipset will have an octa-core processor design. The CPU will have a Cortex-X2 system, and the main core unit is expected to be clocked at 3.0 GHz along with 3x Cortex-A710-based performance cores running at 2.5 GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC is expected to feature an identical configuration, but the three performance cores are said to be clocked at 2.85 GHz, which would make it slightly higher than Qualcomm’s offering, giving it a considerable boost in performance. The Dimensity 2000 chipset is also expected to be built on the 4nm manufacturing process, this time on TSMC’s design. The GPU is said to be a Mali-G710 MC10.

It’s unclear when either the Snapdragon or the MediaTek chipset will be unveiled officially, but Qualcomm often introduces new products in December at its Hawaii event, so we’ll likely hear more then. As for MediaTek, it’s unclear when the company will finally announce the much-anticipated powerhouse, but it’ll likely happen sometime soon.

Earlier, we reported that the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC might be more efficient than the upcoming Snapdragon 898 and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, all thanks to the rumored 4nm manufacturing process. While we still lack the information, it seems rather likely that some of the rumors may turn out to be true, and as a result, it could mean that the MediaTek chipset may finally be more powerful than the rest of the competition.