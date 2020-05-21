Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is all set to be launched on May 25. The company is doing all it can to build hype for the device. It has now confirmed several display features.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will feature a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display. It will support 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It will support HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and deliver a peak brightness of 1,100nits. The company says that the presence of E3 luminescent material will reduce the power consumption by the display by 7 percent.

As per previous rumors, the device will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to sport quad rear cameras of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a dual 16MP + 2MP selfie shooter.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Motorola RAZR
Motorola RAZR goes on sale in India for Rs 124,999 (~$1,655)
It is available for purchase via Flipkart in Noir Black color.
HONOR X10
HONOR X10 to feature Kirin 820 SoC, support all 9 major 5G bands
It will be launching on May 20.
iPhone se
You can now buy the iPhone SE online in India
You can purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900.