Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is all set to be launched on May 25. The company is doing all it can to build hype for the device. It has now confirmed several display features.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will feature a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display. It will support 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It will support HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and deliver a peak brightness of 1,100nits. The company says that the presence of E3 luminescent material will reduce the power consumption by the display by 7 percent.

As per previous rumors, the device will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to sport quad rear cameras of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a dual 16MP + 2MP selfie shooter.

Source: Weibo