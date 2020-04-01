OnePlus 8 Pro colors
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 on April 14. While the color variants of the latter have already leaked, OnePlus 8 Pro color options have appeared online.

The phone will be offered in three color options, namely, Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black.

The phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display. Further, it will come with the faster LPDDR5 RAM module and UFS 3.0 internal storage. Aside from using UFS 3.0 storage, OnePlus will also utilize Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster tech to further enhance the memory performance.

Source: WinFuture

You May Also Like
Realme Narzo

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch canceled due to India lockdown

We don’t have a launch date as of now.

We may have the first leak of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

This may be the first leak that gives us an idea of the possible design featured in the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 with Snapdragon 865 SoC teased, launch imminent

It may be launched soon.