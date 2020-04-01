OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 on April 14. While the color variants of the latter have already leaked, OnePlus 8 Pro color options have appeared online.

The phone will be offered in three color options, namely, Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black.

The phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display. Further, it will come with the faster LPDDR5 RAM module and UFS 3.0 internal storage. Aside from using UFS 3.0 storage, OnePlus will also utilize Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster tech to further enhance the memory performance.

Source: WinFuture