Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the latest and greatest flagships from the company. You cannot go wrong with the purchase of any of them. However, $1,000 phones are worth protecting. Hence, today we have compiled a list of the most elegant Galaxy S20 cases.

While clear cases work just well, after purchasing an expensive phone, you might want to personalize it. We’ve got all you need. Hence, we already compiled a list of the best Galaxy S20 accessories and screen protectors.

The most elegant Galaxy S20 cases

Samsung leather back cover

It is made of genuine leather. The case features a slim depth for an easy-to-hold, comfortable grip. To install, align the bottom edge of the phone within the bottom edges of the case. Push phone into case making sure all four corners snap into place securely. It is available for $50 on Amazon.

Maxboost Galaxy S20 Case mWallet Series

It is classy and elegant. This Galaxy S20 case is a leather wallet case that provides your phone with the protection it needs and doubles as a personal card case/cash holder. It contains three card slots and a side pocket for money, receipts, or additional cards. Magnetic lock design is convenient to use and the kickstand feature for a hands-free viewing experience. Further, it protects your phone from scratches, dirt, and every day wear-and-tear. Moreover, you can place two devices together to wireless share power instantly as it is QI-compatible. You can buy it for $13 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Wallet Case

This elegant Galaxy S20 case contains a cardholder that can hold up to 4 Cards or some cash. The inner lining is rubber and will not scratch your card. And the cards or cash are hidden so that not easy to be noticed, very safe and convenient. IT has a flip cover as well. It is also built-in durable and wear-resistant and can be used for long-term use without loosening. Further, it covers all four corner airbags and a higher edge design to protect your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from drops, bumps, shocks, and scratches. It is available for $10 on Amazon.

Caseology Parallax case for Galaxy S20+

This is one of the most elegant Galaxy S20 cases. It features a slim and functional 3D design that provides enhanced ergonomics and a secure grip with extra raised bezels for the screen. It has dual layered bumpers that are claimed to provide military-grade protection. Moreover, it is drop-test certified and allows for shockproof protection. It can be bought for $14 from Amazon.

Poetic Guardian Series Case

The company claims it is military-grade drop tested. This rugged clear case protects your Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus from all angles. The extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops and keep your screen safe. Furthermore, it is wireless charging compatible. You can buy it for $17 from Amazon.