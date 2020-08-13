Marvel's Avengers
The Marvel’s Avengers PC beta is approaching and it will run from August 14–16. It will transition into an open beta from August 21–23. Ahead of the development, developer Crystal Dynamics has announced the game’s minimum and recommended system requirements.

The game will not run on anything lower than 64-bit Windows 10 and you will need a minimum of 8GB RAM. The requirements are mentions below.

Marvel’s Avengers PC minimum specs

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB memory
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 2GB or AMD 270 2GB
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 75GB free space

Marvel’s Avengers PC recommended specs

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2 GHz
  • RAM: 16GB memory
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 110GB free space

Source

