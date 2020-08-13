The Marvel’s Avengers PC beta is approaching and it will run from August 14–16. It will transition into an open beta from August 21–23. Ahead of the development, developer Crystal Dynamics has announced the game’s minimum and recommended system requirements.

The game will not run on anything lower than 64-bit Windows 10 and you will need a minimum of 8GB RAM. The requirements are mentions below.

Marvel’s Avengers PC minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 2GB or AMD 270 2GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 75GB free space

Marvel’s Avengers PC recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2 GHz

RAM: 16GB memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 110GB free space

