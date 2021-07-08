Back in May, the Google Pixel 6 series’ design was fully revealed, and it showed something new and unique. Today, the full specifications for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 were shared, and there are a few details here that may surprise you, if you’ve not been following the news lately.

The new specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series are revealed by YouTuber, Jon Prosser, also known as Front Page Tech. He’s also the person behind the design leaks that you’ve seen all over the internet.

The Google Pixel 6 (codenamed Oriel) will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The rear camera setup will include a 50M main wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie shooter on the front will be placed in a punch hole design, and it will be an 8MP sensor. The Pixel 6 will have 8GB of memory and 128GB and 256GB storage options and it will run Android 12 from day one. The battery capacity is said to be 4,614mAh.

The processor is unknown at this moment, but Jon Prosser confirms that both Pixel 6 devices will indeed be powered by Google’s own custom chipset. It will also have WiFi 6E, support 5G and are AER (Android Enterprise Recommended) Certified.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will have similar specifications, it will have a 6.71-inch OLED display, the same Google chipset and a whopping 12GB of memory. The storage options are 128/256 and 512GB. The camera setup for the Pro model will include a 50MP main wide sensor, a 48MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This too will run Android 12 from day one and it will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Prosser also mentioned that “Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of these devices”, which would make Google the first company to commit to such a long time. It’s unclear what exactly is covered under the term “software updates”, it could be that Google may stick to 3 years of OS updates, and include all together 5 years of security patches, we don’t know for sure just yet.

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released sometime in October, later this year. What are your thoughts about the newly leaked specifications? Are you excited to see Google’s own custom chipset in the upcoming Pixel series? Let us know in the comments below!