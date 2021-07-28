Samsung will unveil two new smartwatches at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. So far, we’ve seen renders of the latest smartwatches but haven’t seen how the software would look and work. A pair of new videos have leaked today that showcases what we can expect in terms of looks. Google Play Store and Google Maps are also present, something that’s not currently available on Samsung’s Tizen smartwatches.

SamMobile (via GSMArena) has leaked some new videos of the watch faces on the new Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. At first glance, you may notice a few minor similarities between Tizen UI and One UI Watch, but it’s completely different. The apps in the launcher are also laid out differently in a hexagonal grid, while on Tizen, they’re shown in a circular layout.

And the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic… pic.twitter.com/Hc4bC2Lhrj — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

The videos also reveal that the smartwatches will still come with some Samsung-made applications, such as Bixby, Health, Contacts, Messages, and more. Some Google apps may be replaced as a result, but it’s not clear at this moment how it’ll all work out. However, the majority should still be offered and be available to download later on.

The difference can be seen on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The standard Watch 4 leans into more fun and ‘cool looking’ watch faces, while the Watch 4 Classic looks far more serious and classic, which isn’t surprising, given the name. Luckily, the watch faces can be customized, and thanks to running Android, all watch faces should be compatible with the new watches, although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will be officially unveiled on August 11. The smartwatches are rumored to be powered by the Exynos W920 chipset and have already leaked in full on the Canadian Amazon, where the prices were also revealed.