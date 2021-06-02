Google Photos online storage solution is an amazing service to keep your photos and videos safe and accessible on any other device by just signing in to your Google Account. However, one of the most important features of the service, unlimited photo storage has been removed. You no longer get free cloud storage for your pictures and videos. That said, photos clicked before June 1 and saved on the cloud will remain exempt from the new change. Hence, they won’t be counted towards your 15GB cloud storage quota.

Now that you have to pay to store your media online, why not look for the best options available? Hence, here are the best Google Photos alternatives.

Amazon Photos

Some Amazon Prime members aren’t even aware of the number of services they get with their Prime subscription. If you are unaware, You get Amazon Photos with the ability to store unlimited full-resolution photos and up to 5GB of videos. This service offers secure automatic backup of your image and videos.

Amazon Photos keeps your photos and videos synced, which is then easily accessible across all of your devices. Moreover, you get free shipping when you order prints from your image library.

For non-Prime members? Well, they’ll have to pay about $19.99 per year, which is $1.66 per month to grab the Amazon Photos solution. If you ask us, that’s a very competitive price point. It is likely the best Google Photos alternative.

Google One

This is the easiest option to choose if you are currently using Google Photos. You will not be required to transfer your media. However, you’ll have to pay for the service. It costs $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage and goes up to 10TB for $49.99 per month.

Google One also allows you to share this storage with up to five other members added to your Family Plan. Moreover, you can also store other kinds of files including documents and files. As for photos, Google One stores the images in their full resolution, uncompressed. Plus, you can access your media on any device you log in with.

Microsoft OneDrive

This is for the Microsoft users who are into their suite of apps. OneDrive offers a free basic plan, which gives you 5GB. You can also opt for the Standalone 100GB plan for $1.99 per month. However, you get just the storage and nothing else.

Further, you can also choose from two Microsoft 365 plans. It starts at $69.99 per year. You get 1TB of storage for the personal plan or 6TB with the family plan. With these plans, you get access to Microsoft Office apps like Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Skype.

Dropbox

Dropbox is for those who don’t have a ton of photos. It has been a reliable file storage option for over a decade and is a good alternative for Google Photos. However, it provides limited storage capacities and doesn’t offer much but could be very useful.

Dropbox’s free basic plan provides 2GB of storage to a single user for free. If you want to upgrade, you will have to shell out $9.99 for 2TB of storage, which also offers Dropbox Smart Sync and 30-day account recovery. There is another option of $16.99 per month plan for families (up to 6 users) that lets your household share 2TB of space for your media.

Which one of these do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.