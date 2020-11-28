Gaming laptops cost a pretty penny, generally speaking. But they don’t always have to cost a bomb, especially when the Black Friday shopping season is in full swing. We have rounded up some of the best deals on gaming laptops across different price brackets and audiences, ranging from enthusiasts who want to dip their toes in the gaming laptop segment to hardcore gamers who want only the fastest components in their portable gaming machines. Just go through this list to find that one laptop that will add some gaming flair to your festive season:

1. HP Pavilion (15.6-inch)

15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display

8GB LPDDR4 RAM

256GB NVMe SSD

6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB VRAM)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch The 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop usually goes for $699.99, but as part of the Black Friday deals, Best Buy will let you save $250 and get this Ryzen 5 machine for just $449.99 right now. View at Best Buy

2. ASUS TUF (15.6-inch)

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

8GB DDR4 RAM

8GB SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

Asus TUF Gamings This entry-level gaming laptop by Asus has a street price of $799.99, but you can currently save $200 on the device and get it for just $599.99 at Best Buy. View at Best Buy

3. HP Omen 15.6-inch

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB VRAM)

HP Omen 15 HP's updated Omen 15 gaming laptop has a fresh design and is currently up for grabs at $949.99, down from its regular asking price of $1349.99 at Best Buy. View at Best Buy

4. Lenovo Legion Y540

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB HDD + 512GB PCIE SSD

9th Generation Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H

GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB VRAM)

Lenovo Legion Y540 Lenovo's Legion Y540 from last year would normally set you back by $1,459, but Amazon has slashed its price by 16% and is offering it for $1,219.99 as of now. View at Amazon

5. Dell Alienware m15 R3

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB VRAM)

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Dell's powerful Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with a 144Hz display would set you back by $1,849 on a regular day, but Amazon is currently giving a $300 discount on the device and is selling it for $1,549. View at Amazon

6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB VRAM)

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 The powerhouse Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 laptop packing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q costs $1,579.99, but you can currently buy it for $1249.99 at Best Buy, saving a hefty $330 in the process. View at Best Buy

7. Razer Blade 15

15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

6-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Razer Blade 15 The Sleek Razer Blade 15 laptop usually costs $1,799.99, but you can save $350 on it as part of the Black Friday deal on Amazon and purchase it for $1,449.99 at the time of writing this. View at Amazon

8. MSI GE66 10SFS

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

32GB DDR4 RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

MSI GE66 On a regular day, you will have to shell out $2,199.99 for this machine, but Best Buy has shaved off a hefty $500 from its asking price and is currently offering it for $1,699.99 as part of its Black Friday fest. View at Best Buy

9. HP Omen 15

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

8 GB DDR4 RAM

512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

HP Omen 15 The HP Omen 15 gaming laptop will set you back by $1,249.99 on any other day, but Amazon is taking 14% off its asking price and is currently selling it at $1,079. View at Amazon

10. Lenovo Legion 7i

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display

32GB DDR4 RAM

1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

10th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9-10980HK

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q

Lenovo Legion 7i This top-of-the-line gaming laptop by Lenovo normally comes with a price tag of $2,919.99, but you can purchase it for a much lower asking price of $2,349 from B&H Photo video right now. View at B&H

11. Gigabyte Aero 15

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060