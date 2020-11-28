Gaming laptops cost a pretty penny, generally speaking. But they don’t always have to cost a bomb, especially when the Black Friday shopping season is in full swing. We have rounded up some of the best deals on gaming laptops across different price brackets and audiences, ranging from enthusiasts who want to dip their toes in the gaming laptop segment to hardcore gamers who want only the fastest components in their portable gaming machines. Just go through this list to find that one laptop that will add some gaming flair to your festive season:
1. HP Pavilion (15.6-inch)
- 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 256GB NVMe SSD
- 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB VRAM)
-
The 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop usually goes for $699.99, but as part of the Black Friday deals, Best Buy will let you save $250 and get this Ryzen 5 machine for just $449.99 right now.
2. ASUS TUF (15.6-inch)
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 8GB SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
-
This entry-level gaming laptop by Asus has a street price of $799.99, but you can currently save $200 on the device and get it for just $599.99 at Best Buy.
3. HP Omen 15.6-inch
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB PCIe SSD
- 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB VRAM)
-
HP's updated Omen 15 gaming laptop has a fresh design and is currently up for grabs at $949.99, down from its regular asking price of $1349.99 at Best Buy.
4. Lenovo Legion Y540
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB HDD + 512GB PCIE SSD
- 9th Generation Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H
- GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB VRAM)
-
Lenovo's Legion Y540 from last year would normally set you back by $1,459, but Amazon has slashed its price by 16% and is offering it for $1,219.99 as of now.
5. Dell Alienware m15 R3
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 512GB SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB VRAM)
-
Dell's powerful Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with a 144Hz display would set you back by $1,849 on a regular day, but Amazon is currently giving a $300 discount on the device and is selling it for $1,549.
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB VRAM)
-
The powerhouse Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 laptop packing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q costs $1,579.99, but you can currently buy it for $1249.99 at Best Buy, saving a hefty $330 in the process.
7. Razer Blade 15
- 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 512GB SSD
- 6-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
-
The Sleek Razer Blade 15 laptop usually costs $1,799.99, but you can save $350 on it as part of the Black Friday deal on Amazon and purchase it for $1,449.99 at the time of writing this.
8. MSI GE66 10SFS
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 32GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB PCIe SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
-
On a regular day, you will have to shell out $2,199.99 for this machine, but Best Buy has shaved off a hefty $500 from its asking price and is currently offering it for $1,699.99 as part of its Black Friday fest.
9. HP Omen 15
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
-
The HP Omen 15 gaming laptop will set you back by $1,249.99 on any other day, but Amazon is taking 14% off its asking price and is currently selling it at $1,079.
10. Lenovo Legion 7i
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display
- 32GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- 10th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9-10980HK
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q
-
This top-of-the-line gaming laptop by Lenovo normally comes with a price tag of $2,919.99, but you can purchase it for a much lower asking price of $2,349 from B&H Photo video right now.
11. Gigabyte Aero 15
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
-
The powerful Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop comes with an asking price of $1,699.99, but you can save a cool $300 on it right now and get it for $1,399.99 from Best Buy.