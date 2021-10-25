The brand new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices will start shipping out to customers from tomorrow, October 26. Images sent by an Apple Authorized Reseller were captured and shared online, offering us a closer look at the new hardware and design of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The images were sent to MacRumors and shared online on their site. The images show off the new design with the new edges, “brand new ports”, and of course, the notched display. The design changes aren’t as big as we thought they would be, but it’s still significant enough that we can notice the changes very easily.

The brand new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices were some of the most anticipated devices and one of the most talked-about products from Apple for well over a year. I personally have been waiting for such an upgrade ever since the first rumors started pouring in, and after seeing what the M1 MacBook Pro devices were capable of doing.

A reader of MacRumors named George sent in a few images of the MacBook that they had in hand and took a few images of the overall design to give us a closer look at the device. We can clearly see the device’s new shape, curved, new ports, ports, the feet on the bottom, and the notched display. What’s important to note is that Apple has increased the height of the menu bar in order to accommodate the ‘new’ notch and make space for it.

Looking at the device from the front, the most noticeable change can be seen on display with the notch, where the new 1080p camera is housed. Sadly, there’s no FaceID technology here to be found, hopefully, next year. The second most obvious change is the lack of the TouchBar and the new keyboard setup. TouchID can still be found on the top right corner, and the layout has largely remained the same.

The sender also left a few notes to MacRumors, including:

“George told us that the laptop is heavier than expected, that “the notch isn’t intrusive,” and as we’ve reported previously, that the notch can serve as a hiding place for the macOS pointer.”

While writing this article, TheVerge also posted a video, showing off the unboxing experience and overall design of three models of the new MacBook Pro devices.

You can watch the video above. What are your thoughts about the new MacBook Pro devices? Did you pre-order or consider getting one in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!

