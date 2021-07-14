The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is getting teased by OnePlus itself, and new information is coming out every day about the new device. Today, we get to see the OnePlus Nord 2 in all of its glory in some new renders, and the complete specifications of the device are leaked online.

The new renders and specifications were shared by 91Mobiles. First and foremost, let’s start with the renders. We have already seen a number of leaks and renders of the OnePlus Nord 2, but the newly shared images share it in even more detail. It has a large 6.43-inch 90Hz fast refresh rate AMOLED HDR10+ display and a pill-shaped punch-hole 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Moving on to the internals, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset that’ll include a number of AI improvements to enhance the performance. It will be equipped with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery is said to be 4,500mAh and it’ll support 65W wired Warp Charge.

The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor – the same sensor used in the flagship OnePlus 9 series – an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

OnePlus has also revealed that the Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11 pre-installed, and it will receive 2 major Android updates, and 3 years of security patches. It’s great to see some commitment in this regard, and 2 major Android updates for a midranger is certainly appreciated at this price point.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in two color options, including Gray Sierra, Blue Haze. A leather model is also rumored, but it’s unclear when such a device may launch. The new Nord 2 is expected to start at around ~$400 and it will be available from July 22. The brand new OnePlus Buds Pro are also expected to be announced at the same event. With the release date being just around the corner, we may see a few more additional information pop-up, just before going live, so let us know what you think of the new affordable OnePlus device in the comments below.