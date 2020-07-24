Galaxy Note 20
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched on August 5. Ahead of the launch, the rumor mill is buzzing with its leaks. The specifications and renders of both the devices have already leaked online. Now, in the latest development, we have more detailed camera information about the duo.

Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup. It will come equipped with a 64MP telephoto sensor (3x zoom, F/2.0, 76°, 1/1.76″, 0.8 µm, OIS) + a 12MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) + a 12MP primary camera (F/1.8, 79°, 1/1.72″, 1.8 µm, OIS, 2PD) + a ToF 3D depth sensor. It will be capable of shooting 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. You can read about the full leaked specifications here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Coming to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra it will feature a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary (F/1.8, 79°, 1/1.33″, 0.8 µm, OIS, PD) + a 12 MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) + a 12 MP telephoto lens (F/3.0, 20°, 1/3.6″, 1 µm, OIS) + a ToF 3D depth sensor. It will be capable of shooting 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. You can read about the full leaked specifications here.

You May Also Like
best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could arrive with a 120Hz display and IP68 rating
We get new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition thanks to a well-known leaker
Realme V5
Realme to announce a new series of smartphones soon with Realme V5 5G
The smartphone could be announced by the end of this month or in early August.
HUAWEI announces plan to open three new Experience Stores in the UK
HUAWEI says that the three stores combined will generate over 100 employment opportunities in the UK.