Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched on August 5. Ahead of the launch, the rumor mill is buzzing with its leaks. The specifications and renders of both the devices have already leaked online. Now, in the latest development, we have more detailed camera information about the duo.

Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup. It will come equipped with a 64MP telephoto sensor (3x zoom, F/2.0, 76°, 1/1.76″, 0.8 µm, OIS) + a 12MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) + a 12MP primary camera (F/1.8, 79°, 1/1.72″, 1.8 µm, OIS, 2PD) + a ToF 3D depth sensor. It will be capable of shooting 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. You can read about the full leaked specifications here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Coming to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra it will feature a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary (F/1.8, 79°, 1/1.33″, 0.8 µm, OIS, PD) + a 12 MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) + a 12 MP telephoto lens (F/3.0, 20°, 1/3.6″, 1 µm, OIS) + a ToF 3D depth sensor. It will be capable of shooting 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. You can read about the full leaked specifications here.