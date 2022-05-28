Here are the best smartwatches that work with both Android and iPhone

Choosing a smartwatch can be difficult, especially since many options are pricey and sometimes platform exclusive. The Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 4 are the first examples that come to mind, fitting perfectly into the exclusive space. But the benefits of a smartwatch are real, and having an option that works well with either platform is neat. These devices are somewhat vital if you're looking to improve your health and keep track of your daily activities, notifications included.

So if you've been looking to get a device that functions well, regardless of the phone you own, this article explores the best smartwatches compatible with Android phones and iPhones.

Best Smartwatches compatible with Android and iPhone

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Venu 2 Plus joined the Garmin lineup of devices to plug the gap between its hardcore fitness-related tools and traditional smartwatches like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If you ask about its advantages over those two options, it is the OEM's history in the fitness industry and the training-related features it offers.

The Venu 2 Plus comes with a 43mm case and voice functionality, but if you want a smaller or larger watch, you can choose to get the Venu 2S or Venu 2, respectively, but you will lose Bluetooth phone calls and voice assistant support.

Except for the voice functionality and physical size, each model in the Venu 2 series shares a feature set.

But focussing a little more on the Venu 2 Plus, the watch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an always-on mode baked into the software. Garmin rates its battery to last 11 days on a stretch when used in smartwatch mode. Applying the battery-saving setting will extend this by a day, while GPS mode will drastically reduce battery life, bringing it to 8 hours with music playback and 22 hours without music.

The smartwatch comes with space to store 200 hours of workout data and up to 650 songs.

The Garmin Venu 2 offers a plethora of fitness features and access to in-depth training data that many other smartwatches don't provide (except for other Garmin devices) and is the one to pick if you're a fitness fanatic.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a great companion for someone interested in fitness. It features several 24x7 monitoring capabilities and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series

The Garmin Fenix 7 Series is a wearable lineup to pair with your smartphone if you want to go above and beyond what the Venu 2 Plus offers in terms of fitness-related features. While the Venu 2 Plus is "smarter" due to its ability to integrate with a Voice Assistant, the Fenix 7 Series offers access to topographical maps, golf course-related data, and in-depth details for many other activities.

The Fenix 7 Series even offers more storage, at 16GB on the standard models, while the more expensive tiers go up to 32GB — the latter allowing users to store map data and up to 2000 songs on the wearable.

Looking at the specifics, the standard Fenix 7 has a 1.3" display with a cell that power it for a minimum of 18 days. The Fenix 7S (1.2" display) drops this to 11 days, while the Fenix 7X Solar (1.4" display) offers 28 days. The watch even features a 10 ATM water rating to add resilience against water activities.

Users can also buy Solar options for the Fenix 7 and 7S.

Garmin Fenix 7 Standard Garmin Fenix 7 is the standard model to pick up if you need the Garmin, which can do it all. It promises 18 days of use on a single charge and comes with space to store mapping data and music. Garmin Fenix 7S Compact Option The Fenix 7S is the wearable to get from Garmin if you're someone with a smaller wrist and want a watch that doesn't look out of place. It offers the exact feature set found on the standard Fenix 7 and only has lesser battery life. Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Biggest Screen Garmin Fenix 7X Solar features a 1.4-inch display and the ability to boost its battery with Garmin's Power Glass, allowing the device to charge off of sunlight. It features mapping technology and workout modes to satisfy any sportsperson.

Fitbit Sense

Next on this list is the Fitbit Sense, which provides access to a collection of fitness and wellness-centric features while keeping attractive design and innovative features at the forefront.

Fitbit Sense features a 1.58-inch display encased in a shell with a battery to keep it going for approximately six days. While the design of this smartwatch makes it attractive, the host of health features it offers also make it worthy of being an option to consider.

The Sense ties nicely into Fitbit's Premium service — to provide personalized activity insights plus recommendations —and offers the ability to pick between twenty goal-based exercises. Users can also customize the watch with unique faces that provide helpful information. It even provides an application storefront to download some capable pieces of software and provides Fitbit Pay, which can come in handy at stores.

Lastly, there's the ability to answer calls (Android only) and the integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, which makes accomplishing simple tasks a breeze.

Fitbit Sense If you want a solid all-around experience and all the health and fitness-related features in a sleek and modern-looking smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is a great choice.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a smartwatch to have your eyes on if you're looking for a user experience that remains uniform between the Android and iOS user experiences. It runs on RTOS, and while it has a limited feature set compared to Garmin or Fitbit, it can do enough to help you stay on top of your fitness goals and stay connected to your smartphone.

It comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with a claimed seven-day battery life. Amazfit has built-in 90 different sports modes to track fitness, and the robust build even comes with 5 ATM water resistance. Lastly, GTS 2 also has 3GB of internal storage to store up to 600 songs on the device.

In case you don't care about the speaker functionality offered on GTS 2 and want a smartwatch that will not only last longer but even feature a traditional design with access to more sports modes, then make sure to check out the Amazfit GTR 3, which checks these boxes.

Amazfit GTS 2 Amazfit GTS 2 is a great option to pick for those who prefer long-lasting battery life and are looking for an affordable device.

Alternate

Amazfit GTR 3 The Amazfit GTR 3 is an excellent choice if you want a modern and minimal-looking smartwatch with 21-days of battery life and access to over 100 workout modes.

Huawei GT 3 Pro

While Huawei's presence in the smartphone realm might have dwindled, the hardware it manufactures is still of some of the highest quality. And if you're looking for a smart wearable that provides accurate data and looks fashionable, the GT 3 Pro lineup checks a lot of boxes.

The wearable comes in two sizes, a 46mm case made with Titanium and a 43mm case made with Ceramic, which you can pair with various strap options offered by the OEM. The varying case dimensions also result in different sizes on the screen; the larger watch comes with a 1.43-inch display while the smaller wearable has a 1.32-inch unit. Apart from this, they feature similar AMOLED technology and sapphire glass protection.

Huawei GT 3 Pro comes with a battery life claim of 14 days of light and eight days of heavy use for the Titanium model, while the smaller unit halves this rating to 7 days of light use and four days of heavy use.

These wearables are backed by Huawei's long-standing experience in creating fitness trackers and smartwatches. Hence we believe they'd make a great addition to your ecosystem. Look forward to a review on Pocketnow to learn more about these watches.

Huawei GT 3 Pro Titanium Casing The Huawei GT 3 Pro with Titanium Casing comes with a large 46mm case with a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel protected by a sapphire glass. It promises 14 days of light use on a single charge, which reduces to 8 in case of heavy usage. Huawei GT 3 Pro Ceramic Casing The Cerami Case Huawei GT 3 Pro is the wearable for those with smaller wrists. It has a 43mm case and a 1.32-inch AMOLED display. It promises seven days of light use or four days of heavy use on a single charge.

Fossil Gen. 6

Fossil Gen. 6 adds an option running Google's Wear OS to this list. A platform that is still cross-compatible, and we hope it continues to be after the Pixel Watch comes out later this year.

The smartwatch brings a design that's true to the brand's pedigree, making it an attractive option for those who want their smartwatch to resemble traditional timepieces. It is available in two case sizes — 42mm and 44mm — and ships with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+, which the OEM claims provides 30% better app loading speeds and a lower amount of power consumption when compared to the chipset packaged in Gen 5.

The display on both case sizes is a 1.28-inch AMOLED panel with a battery promising a day of use. Fossil touts its faster charging mechanism as a selling point, which we feel is worth keeping in mind, as the device can reach 80% battery capacity in nearly 30 minutes.

Just keep in mind that if you wish to use the smartwatch for a few years, it only comes with 8GB of storage, which might leave you with less space for other applications.

Android device owners will even be able to use the built-in Alexa on Fossil Gen. 6.

Fossil Gen. 6 For Him The Fossil Gen.6 is an Android Wear alternative with hardware making it ready for WearOS 3. It will allow users to stay connected with notifications and track their wellness with its assortment of sensors. Fossil Gen. 6 For Her The Fossil Gen.6 is an Android Wear alternative with hardware that makes it ready for the upcoming future. It has a stylish look and even has a case sized perfectly for smaller wrists.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra rounds off our list of the best smartwatches to consider if you need an option that works with Android and iPhone; the key selling points for it are the dual-display tech and a multi-GPS system like the wearables from Garmin.

The wearable comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED panel, above which is a low-power screen that can display just the essential info you may require from your smartwatch. Packed inside the casing is a 577maH battery that offers 72 hours of usage in Smart Mode and 45 days when set to Essential Mode.

These numbers are promising for a smartwatch running WearOS, which provides a robust user experience with access to applications like GPay and Spotify. The smartwatch is even in tow to get an update to WearOS 3 this year.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offers a host of health features, with heart rate and heart rate variability tracking (the latter used for fatigue assessment), guided breathing, sleep tracking, and access to more than 100 workout modes.