Here are the Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on Smartphones, Earbuds, & more!

Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner, and many companies are already in full swing at it with amazing deals, letting you save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on select items. On our dedicated page, we’ve collected several products from a wide variety of categories to help you save time and money.

Apple, Samsung, and Google have all been working hard this year, and the companies announced a number of new and refreshed products. Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 Series at the beginning of the year, and it’s offering massive savings on its flagship smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also receiving massive price cuts, letting you spend more on earbuds and other gadgets.

See the latest Black Friday deals at XDA!

Google and Apple also released their flagship devices, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Series. Apple also unveiled the all-new M1 Pro, and M1 Max-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices, the redesigned AirPods 3, and the HomePod mini received a lot of new colors. That’s not all, we have a lot more deals coming!.

To help you get started, we’ve created a dedicated page where we’ll collect all of the deals, and list all of our favorite items that we think you’ll love and enjoy. Black Friday is also an excellent time to shop for your friends and loved ones, and we have items from a wide range of categories, including earbuds & headphones, Smart TVs, smartphones, accessories, Amazon devices, home appliances, and a lot more.

Don’t forget to refresh the page as we’ll be updating it throughout the day, and throughout the week multiple times with brand new deals, and brand new items. If you have found the perfect gift, don’t forget to share it with us on social media, and tag us with your favorite items!

See the latest Black Friday deals at XDA!