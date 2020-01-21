EMUI 10 had its debut on the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro. At the time of the announcement, the company made it clear that it intends on updating current and past models.
Below is a list of all HUAWEI smartphones that will get the EMUI 10 update this year:
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei nova 5T
- Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei nova 4e
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3)
- Huawei P Smart+ 2019
- Huawei P Smart Pro
- Huawei P Smart Z
- Huawei nova 4
Source: HUAWEI
Via: GSMArena