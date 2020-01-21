EMUI 10 had its debut on the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro. At the time of the announcement, the company made it clear that it intends on updating current and past models.

Below is a list of all HUAWEI smartphones that will get the EMUI 10 update this year:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei nova 5T

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3)

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei nova 4

Source: HUAWEI

Via: GSMArena