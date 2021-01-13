We have been getting tons of deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, on several MacBook Pro models, and more, but there’s still time for more deals. We have also found some rather compelling deals on wireless headphones that will help you enjoy your music whenever you want to. The most amazing deal comes from Sony, as the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are currently getting a 51 percent discount. This means that you can get a pair for just $98 after almost $102 savings, and you get to choose between two color options.

Next up, we have the Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are getting a $100 discount that leaves them at just $148. You can also choose between two color options that include Blue and Black, and the best part is that they will give you up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N These Sony headphones feature noise cancellation that automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology to cancel out external noise, and you can go up to 35 hours before having to recharge them. View at Amazon

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones These headphones feature up noise cancelling, 30 hours of non-stop playback, touch sensor controls to pause, play or skip your music tracks and more. View at Amazon

If you are looking for more affordable over-the-ear headphone options, we can suggest that you consider the Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphone. You can grab a pair for as low as $49, depending on the color option you go for. The most expensive option is priced at $70, but you still get to save $30 from its regular $100 price tag. However, you can get a pair of Skullcandy Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which are currently selling for as low as $38 in Moab Red or get any of the other color options for $40 with $10 savings.

Skullcandy Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphone These wireless headphones will offer up to 12 hours of battery life, and its rapid charge technology will give you two ours of music with a 10-minute charge. View at Amazon

Now, if you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, as they are available for $139 with almost $31 savings. These small earbuds have been tuned by AKG, meaning that its 12mm speaker will provide amazing sound. The next option to consider are the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ selling for as low as $74 when choosing the White color option or grab the Black or Red color options that are selling for $110 that will score you $40 savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung's best wireless earbuds that have been tuned by AKG to deliver amazing sound. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ A more affordable option from Samsung that will also deliver amazing sound. View at Amazon

Finally, the AirPods with a wireless charging case are getting a $39 discount, meaning that you can get a pair for just $160. However, you can get the same AirPods with a wired charging case for $129 with $30 savings.