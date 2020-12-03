Just a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the hotly-anticipated (and much delayed) Wonder Woman 1984 will release on HBO Max simultaneously with its theatrical debut in the US market. It was a landmark move and a clear sign of how badly the pandemic has affected the film business. Today, Warner Bros. has dropped another bombshell by announcing that a total of 17 movies released by the studio in 2021 will debut on HBO Max the same day as they hit the theaters. The movies will stay exclusively on the HBO platform for a month, and after that, they will exit the streaming platform to continue their domestic theatrical run as well as in overseas markets.

“Today, the Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced that it has committed to releasing its 2021 film slate via a unique, consumer-focused distribution model in which Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide, while adding an exclusive one month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film’s domestic release,’ said the statement.

The shock announcement will bode well for HBO Max in its bid to get more subscribers as it lures viewers with the exclusive debut of some high-profile and heavily-anticipated flicks such as Godzilla vs Kong, Dune, Matrix, The Suicide Squad, and of course, Wonder Woman 1984. Following is the entire 2021 slate of Warner Bros. movies that will hit HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release:

WARNER BROS. FILMS COMING TO HBO MAX The Little Things Judas and the Black Messiah Tom & Jerry Godzilla vs. Kong Godzilla vs. Kong Those Who Wish Me Dead Matrix 4 In The Heights Space Jam: A New Legacy The Suicide Squad Reminiscence Malignant Dune The Many Saints of Newark King Richard Cry Macho The Conjuring: The Devil

Made Me Do It

A big win for HBO Max!

At this point in time, it would be too early to call it a recipe of unchecked subscriber growth for HBO Max, but it will definitely be a strong catalyst that drives users to at least consider giving it a try for the big-budget flicks they can now enjoy from their couch for a whole month. Plus, it is a great incentive for existing subscribers who can enjoy the films at no additional cost. With theaters operating at a drastically reduced capacity or remaining shut in many regions due to safety reasons, filmmakers were running out of options with no immediate respite in sight from the global pandemic.