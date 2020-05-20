The streaming war for exclusives has gone critical. Netflix rolled the ball with its original movies, then Disney Plus followed it up with its own slate that includes a mega-franchise like Star Wars. Apple TV+ is not lagging behind either, as it landed an upcoming Tom Hanks movie earlier this week. But HBO Max just nabbed arguably the biggest exclusive of all – Zack Snyder’s Director Cut of Justice League.

After years of feverish #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, Warner Media has finally caved in and has decided to release Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League as an exclusive in 2021. The famed Snyder Cut, which has a runtime of almost four hours, was the original version of Justice League that the director wanted to make, but he had to leave the project mid-way due to family tragedy.

TheHollywoodReporter says it is unclear if Snyder’s cut of Justice League will be released as a single 4 hour-long feature film or in the form of six TV-style episodes. But as far as content goes, there will be a lot of new stuff, both in terms of characters and storyline. To recall, the Justice League was a critical and commercial disaster due to its weak plot and other pitfalls.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder was quoted as saying by TheHollywoodReporter. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did,” he added. While HBO Max has certainly caught a big fish that will drive hordes of fans towards the subscription page, it remains to be seen if Snyder can finally redeem the movie.

