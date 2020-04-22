WarnerMedia has announced HBO Max, a new subscription service. It will offer over 10,000 hours of premium content. It includes both HBO and Warner Bros. content. Moreover, the service promises to launch original content once the streaming service goes live.
The fans of FRIENDS can expect a reunion special later this year on the new subscription service. It will cost $15 per month. For reference, both Disney+ and Apple TV+ charge under $10 per month.
The TV shows and movies that were named in the news release include:
From HBO
- Westworld
- Big Little Lies
- Game of Thrones
- Sex and the City
- Veep
- The Wire
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Insecure
- Succession
- Watchmen
- Barry
- Euphoria
- The Jinx
- The Sopranos
From WarnerMedia’s portfolio
- The Big Bang Theory
- Doctor Who (new)
- Rick and Morty
- The Boondocks
- The Bachelor
- Sesame Street
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Batwoman
- Nancy Drew
- Kate Keene
- DC’s Doom Patrol
- The O.C.
- Pretty Little Liars
- CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- (soon) South Park
- (soon) Gossip Girl
- (soon) The West Wing
- Casablanca
- The Wizard of Oz
- The Matrix
- The Goonies
- When Harry Met Sally
- The Lord of the Rings
- Citizen Kane
- Gremlins
- Lego Movies
- All the DC films from the last decade
- All Batman and Superman movies from the last 40 years
Moreover, the current HBO Now subscribers will get access to HBO Max for no additional cost.
Source: Warner Media Group