WarnerMedia has announced HBO Max, a new subscription service. It will offer over 10,000 hours of premium content. It includes both HBO and Warner Bros. content. Moreover, the service promises to launch original content once the streaming service goes live.

The fans of FRIENDS can expect a reunion special later this year on the new subscription service. It will cost $15 per month. For reference, both Disney+ and Apple TV+ charge under $10 per month.

The TV shows and movies that were named in the news release include:

From HBO

Westworld

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

Sex and the City

Veep

The Wire

Curb your Enthusiasm

Insecure

Succession

Watchmen

Barry

Euphoria

The Jinx

The Sopranos

From WarnerMedia’s portfolio

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who (new)

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman

Nancy Drew

Kate Keene

DC’s Doom Patrol

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

(soon) South Park

(soon) Gossip Girl

(soon) The West Wing

Casablanca

The Wizard of Oz

The Matrix

The Goonies

When Harry Met Sally

The Lord of the Rings

Citizen Kane

Gremlins

Lego Movies

All the DC films from the last decade

All Batman and Superman movies from the last 40 years

Moreover, the current HBO Now subscribers will get access to HBO Max for no additional cost.

Source: Warner Media Group