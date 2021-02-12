There is a new streaming service in town for more countries. The HBO Max was launched in the US last year. Now, it has been announced to go global soon. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in late June in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean. It will be the platform’s first availability outside the US.

Global users will soon be able to enjoy content from HBO, DC, and Warner Bros on HBO Max. Additionally, there will be a new kids’ experience featuring a deep catalog of content for children of all ages. Further, it will also stream local original productions from home-grown talent. The streaming platform will be available in these countries:

Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

Following the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

Source