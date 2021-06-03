HBO Max was launched in the US last year. The service will be expanding to 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Ahead of the global release, WarnerMedia said that it would be adding a new tier to its service. Now, the new subscription plan has started rolling out (via The Verge). The new tier will be priced at $10 per month, which saves $5 off the regular $15 plan of HBO Max. However, you’ll get to see ads, which are claimed to be both “elegant” and “respectful” of the subject matter.

“Advertising is a time-tested way to reduce the cost of great entertainment and reach a wider audience,” Andy Forssell, EVP and general manager at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to create an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling for those users who choose it, and which we’re confident will deliver for our advertising partners as well.”

The HBO Max with ads tier will offer the “lightest ad load in the streaming industry.” It is said that the content subscribers watch won’t be interrupted very often — or for very long as it is said that the ads may be shown when users pause content.

The new tier will offer access to the same WarnerMedia’s vast catalog of content, including shows like Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Friends, and more. That said, you won’t get the same-day theatrical films from Warner Bros. This content includes The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

As mentioned before, the service is set to go global with the launch in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Furthermore, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe are set to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.