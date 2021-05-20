HBO Max was launched in the US last year and the service is expanding to 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Ahead of the global release, WarnerMedia is adding a new tier to its service. The company has previously teased the arrival of ad-supported tier on HBO Max. It will be going official in June, and ahead of the deadline, more details like pricing and launch timeframe have been made official.

HBO Max is adding a new tier for $9.99, which is $5 cheaper than the current $14.99 per month ad-free subscription. However, the new tier will have ads. It goes official in the first week of June, says WarnerMedia’s blog post. The new HBO Max with ads tier will offer the “lightest ad load in the streaming industry.” Hence, the content subscribers watch won’t be interrupted very often — or for very long. Plus, it is claimed that the ads may be shown when users pause content.

“HBO Max with Ads is launching with most major agency holding companies and a wide array of brands across all verticals and categories, powering ongoing innovation through test and learn with marketplace partners,” WarnerMedia said.

HBO Max with ads won’t get the same-day theatrical films from Warner Bros

The new tier will offer access to the same WarnerMedia’s vast catalog of content, including shows like Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Friends, and more. However, HBO Max with ads won’t get the same-day theatrical films from Warner Bros. This content includes The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

HBO Max service is all set to go global with the launch in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Plus, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe are set to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.