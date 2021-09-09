WarnerMedia group announced its streaming service, HBO Max, last year. The streaming service has some of the hit shows and movies on the platform, including the recent hit Friends: The Reunion. The company announced its plans of going global last June, and now it’s announced that HBO Max is coming to six countries in Europe on October 26.

The service will be available in markets such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra, with more coming in 2022. HBO told Variety, that the next set of 14 countries which will receive the streaming service will be Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

More countries are also expected to be included soon, but the company has no plans of launching HBO Max in other European countries like France, Italy, Germany, and the UK. This is said to be partly due to WarnerMedia group already having a deal with other partners in these countries, where HBO programming is available on services such as Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

WarnerMedia also expects to bring its platform to Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and more territories in Asia next year, but the situation is quite similar to the countries like the UK where the group already has a deal with local streaming partners.

There’s no word on how much the service might cost. This information will be announced in a virtual launch event planned for next month, HBO says.

Via: Variety