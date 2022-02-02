HBO Max coming to more European countries in March

WarnerMedia group launched its own streaming service called HBO Max in 2020. Since the service's announcement, the company has been expanding the availability of HBO Max to more regions slowly. The company launched HBO Max in Europe last year, and now it's adding 15 more countries to the list.

WarnerMedia, on February 1, announced that HBO Max will be available in more countries in the European region from March 8, 2022. The countries that will be able to access HBO Max from this March include:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

The Czech Republic

Hungary

Moldova

Montenegro

The Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

The company has also announced that the service will be available in six more countries later this year, including Greece, Turkey, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, and Lithuania, but it hasn't provided an exact date yet. With the addition of new countries, HBO Max is now available in more than 60 regions across the globe. The company plans to reach 190 regions by 2026.

As for the pricing, WarnerMedia group told Reuters:

In Eastern Europe and Portugal, apart from an attractive monthly price, customers signing up during the launch offer will get 33% off from the regular price for life, Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in an interview. The monthly subscription for HBO Portugal was 4.99 euros ($5.59) per month and HBO Max will be priced at 5.99 euros, but existing subscribers and the ones who sign up in March will have to pay 3.99 euros a month.

Customers in the supported regions will be able to watch The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad, Tom and Jerry, and many more HBO titles on HBO Max. The service will be available on most streaming devices including Smart TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more. Customers will be able to pay via major providers (VISA, Mastercard, and PayPal) and via in-app purchases (Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and via Samsung Checkout).

What about the UK, Germany, Italy, and Asian countries?

In case you're wondering when HBO Max will be available in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, the company already has partnerships with TV providers, such as Sky. All the HBO programs, including the new smash-hit TV series Succession and Euphoria, are available on these services.

WarnerMedia group is also planning to launch its services in Asia. In a statement, the head of HBO Max International Johannes Larcher said that the company is "working hard on preparing for a potential launch in Asia." "It’s fair to expect that Southeast Asia would probably be the first market in Asia we would go in with HBO Max," he added.

Are you an HBO Max subscriber? How has your experience been with the service? If not, are you planning to buy the HBO Max subscription when it becomes available in your region? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: WarnerMedia | Via: Reuters