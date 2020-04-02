It is raining freebies these days in terms of online services, and HBO is jumping the bandwagon too. HBO just made over 500 hours worth of movies and TV series content free for everyone. Yes, even non-subscribers can watch those TV shows without spending a penny.

All you have to do is download the HBO GO or HBO NOW app (or visit the website) to watch the free content that includes hit TV series such as The Sopranos, Succession, Silicon Valley, and True Blood to name a few.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

As for movies, you can stream 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Crazy, Stupid, Love among others. There will also be a ton of documentaries on the table as well for non-subscribers. Unfortunately, Game of Thrones is not in the list of freebies.