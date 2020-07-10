OPPO has announced the launch of a new Find X2 Pro variant. The OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on Color OS 7.1 and Lamborghini theme on top. It comes with a special box that is designed to be opened and closed like the super sports car’s scissor-style door, with Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights on it.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition packaging consists of the phone itself, phone case, charger, USB cable, in-vehicle flash charger and wireless earphones. The phone comes in black color and is similar in design to that used in Lamborghini cars.

It is the first phone in the industry to make use of a “heat-absorbing glass process” to create a three-dimensional corrugated fuselage, which has four layers of overlapping-technology that give it a carbon fiber texture similar to the Lamborghini car’s interior. As for the specifications, they are the same as that of the OPPO Find X2 Pro. The company hasn’t revealed price and availability to the handset yet.