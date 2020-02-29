Users of the 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note8 smartphones will not get the Android 10 update, at least not through official channels, according to reports.

Despite the devices were not listed on the manufacturer’s Android 10 update roadmap, some customer reps have still confirmed that the two devices will get the Android 10 refresh anyways.

It appears that this is not the case. Samsung has confirmed to SamMobile that the two 2017 phone are not going to get the latest and greatest from Google.

While it does make sense to no longer support a three year old phone (though some would debate), it is the erroneous information shared by some reps that led to the confusion of an otherwise clear topic. Most manufacturers stop supporting devices after two years, or two major software version upgrades.

Source: SamMobile