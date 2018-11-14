Harry Potter: Wizards Unite needs you to protect the wizarding world

Niantic Labs, the formerly Google-owned company behind the hit augmented reality games Ingress and Pokemon Go, has released the first trailer for its upcoming venture with WB Games and Portkey Studios, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The 30-second clip shows a Golden Snitch, perhaps flying out of a game of Quidditch, coming into the hands of a young witch who has appeared in what might be a real-world alley. She then superimposes a cautionary poster warning people that the “wizarding world is at risk of exposure.”

Fans are encouraged to enlist themselves with The Statute of Secrecy Task Force. You can do so at the source link below this story. The story begins some time in 2019.