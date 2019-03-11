Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now open to Android users for pre-registration

Niantic and WB Games have announced their long-awaited collaborative geolocation-based game, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” has come open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. That means Android users can sign up to potentially participate in an early access program.

In early screenshots of the game, we see interfaces with real-world geography much like players on Niantic’s other games, “Ingress” and “Pokémon GO!” have also done, and augmented reality scenes featuring magical creatures and non-player characters. You can sign up at this link.

A public launch of the game is set for this year on both Android and iOS platforms. The game was announced in November 2017 and was originally envisioned for launch sometime in 2018.