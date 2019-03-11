Android

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now open to Android users for pre-registration

Contents

Niantic and WB Games have announced their long-awaited collaborative geolocation-based game, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” has come open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. That means Android users can sign up to potentially participate in an early access program.

In early screenshots of the game, we see interfaces with real-world geography much like players on Niantic’s other games, “Ingress” and “Pokémon GO!” have also done, and augmented reality scenes featuring magical creatures and non-player characters. You can sign up at this link.

A public launch of the game is set for this year on both Android and iOS platforms. The game was announced in November 2017 and was originally envisioned for launch sometime in 2018.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Google Play Store
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Apps, Beta, gaming, Harry Potter, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, iOS, Niantic, Warner Bros.
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.