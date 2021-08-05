Huawei has announced back in September 2020 that HarmonyOS 2.0 will be coming to smartphones in 2021. Huawei also had plans to upgrade, not one, not a dozen, but 100 smartphones and tablets, and as it turns out, the company is getting close to delivering on its promise.

The official account of HarmonyOS just announced that 65 devices from Huawei and Honor would receive the new software update (via GSMArena). This isn’t a Beta or a Developer build, but an actual Stable version that’s ready to be used by the public. In the first wave, only Chinese device models will receive the update. There are no words on when it’ll reach the international market just yet.

The list will likely expand further in the first half of 2022, and older devices such as the Mate 10, Mate 9, P20, and even the P10 series are expected to be added and supported in the near future. It remains to be seen when HarmonyOS will debut globally. Hopefully, users won’t have to wait very long to finally make the switch to Huawei’s own custom operating system that’s based on Android. The list includes a lot of devices, including the dates when they’ll officially get the update.

As mentioned previously, Huawei has promised that about 100 devices will receive the update from Android to HarmonyOS 2.0, and it’s undoubtedly a good sign to see 65 devices added to support the new operating system. Upon taking a closer look, you’ll find devices such as the Honor 20 and Honor View 20, which were originally sold with Google’s services on the global market.

Huawei has also recently announced its much-awaited and long-anticipated smartphones, the Huawei P50 series. The P50 series are the first devices from the company to launch with HarmonyOS 2.0 pre-installed.

What are your thoughts about Huawei’s effort to upgrade so many devices? Let us know in the comments!