The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is Lenovo's next generation of large 16" laptop tablet style folding screen devices. I got to see an early prototype of this model a while back, and seeing the new version is a huge step forward. It's better in every way. There are still a few minor software issues to fix before releasing in a few months, but this ThinkPad X1 Fold is looking really good.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold's OLED screen also has a Wacom digitizer, so you can use it with an included stylus which is great. Even when the screen is bent a little bit, then pen drawing works smoothly across the fold.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will have up to an Intel 12th Gen U9 Core i9 13 watt CPU with up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM, up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, Intel Irix Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G Sub 6 (option). The battery will be 64Wh with rapid charge, and it will have 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports USB-C ports and 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port.

The wireless keyboard can magnetically attach to one half of the screen so that you can use the X1 Fold more like a normal smaller laptop. The keyboard feels a lot like the other ThinkPad keyboards and even includes the red pointer between the G and H keys.

The screen will be 16.3" unfolded with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 2560x2024 pixel resolution. It will have 600nit HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, and awesome OLED blacks. You can use a folding stand to set up the full screen unfolded device on a desk or table while using the keyboard to type or stylus to write/draw.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will weigh 2.86 lbs without a keyboard, or about 4.23 lbs with the keyboard and stand. Unfolded, the dimensions are 10.87" x 13.6" x 0.34". Folded, the dimensions are 6.9" x 10.87" x 0.68".

The ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at $2,499 and availability is expected starting November 2022.