While augmented reality glasses like Google Glass have kind of been shunned by society, Lenovo has gone in a different direction with their Lenovo Glasses T1. These are more for private content consumption versus overlaying data on real world objects. Think sitting on an airplane getting work done or watching movies or playing video games. That's a much more compelling and useful usage scenario than what some augmented reality projects are trying to do.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 look like huge and thick regular dark sunglasses, but you've got a USB-C cable coming out of the side that lets you plug them into anything that supports USB-C displays. So that means Windows PCs, macOS devices, Android devices, and even iOS devices if you can get the Lightning port adapter. The glasses get power from the device you connect them to via the wire, so there's less of a need to worry about battery life, especially if you connect them to a laptop with an extra large battery.

Inside the glasses, there are micro-OLED displays that give you a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. That's pretty excellent! The glasses basically act as a second display or a mirrored display for the device that you plug them into. That means you can lay back and relax to watch a movie or play a game while your laptop or phone is sitting elsewhere. It also means you've got more privacy for the display since only you are able to see it.

There are speakers in the sides of the glasses, but if you want more private audio as well, you're going to be better off using Bluetooth headsets or earbuds that actually cover your ears.

The glasses don't have sensors on the outside to 3D map your environment and allow you to position the display against a specific wall even when you turn around, but they do have an accelerometer which will let you position the display relatively within your view. So you could position an augmented reality display floating next to your real computer's display, and it will attempt to stay there as long as that area is within your view.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 also include a variety of adjustment options including different nose clips, ear tips, and even a holder for prescription lenses so that you can have proper vision correction lenses mounted inside.

We don't have pricing information for the T1 glasses just yet, but they should be available in China by the end of 2022 and other markets in 2023.