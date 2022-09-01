Besides the awesome Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and Lenovo Glasses T1 that are being shown off at IFA 2022, Lenovo's also got some new Android tablets, a Chromebook, a Chromebox, a new Windows ThinkBook, and a couple new monitors to check out.

2nd Gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11

The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has an 11.2-inch cinematic OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision® HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut with 600 nit brightness. You've aslo got Android 12 on the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor with up to 8Gb of RAM and up to 14 hours of battery life. It includes a ThinkPad style detachable keyboard, and there's an option to get the Precision Pen 3 Bluetooth pen which can magnetically attach to the tablet for wireless charging and storage.

Pricing starts at $399.99 with expected availability in September 2022.

The Lenovo Tab P11 is a less expensive Android 12L tablet with an 11.5" LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's got the MediaTek G99 processor and 6Gb of RAM, but it does not come with the detachable keyboard which is sold separately.

The Tab P11 also has magnetic storage for a pen on the back, and this one supports the 2023 version of the Lenovo Precision Pen 2.

The Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen starts at $249.99 and is expected to be available starting in January 2023.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is meant for creators and power users. Of course, as a creator, you're going to want a full sized SD card reader in order to ingest those photos and video clips from a camera right away, and thankfully, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 has that. It's also got options for AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics, with up to 32Gb LPDDR5 RAM and dual SSD storage up to 2TB. There's a nice large 71Wh battery as well, and the 16" 2.5K IPS display is available as a 400nit 60Hz panel or a 500nit 165Hz HDR400 panel, both of which are Pantone certified. The power button is also fingerprint-enabled so that biometric authentication is built into turning on the device. Personally, I think everything should have that feature.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is now available, and the price starts at $2,379.

IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is the first ChromeOS device in Lenovo's line with a 16-inch display. It's a 2.5K resolution 120Hz refresh rate screen, too. It's also got a 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, FHD video conferencing camera, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook's pricing and availability for the US will be announced later, but in EMEA it will start at €549 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting in September 2022.

ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise

Chromeboxes are a nice way to get inexpensive workstations in the office that don't need to run any specialized software that isn't accessible via a web browser. They're basically small computers running ChromeOS. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise has a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, virtual desktop infrastructure integration, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for up to 4 monitors. This Enterprise version of the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox also includes support for Google Chromebook Enterprise Upgrade management.

The ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox will be available in February 2023 for about $323.

Legion and ThinkVision Monitors

Lenovo also has some new monitors coming soon. The Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor has a 31.5" UHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time. It's also got picture in picture features as well as a KVM switch ("keyboard, video, & mouse", not "kernel virtual machine") so you can use it with multiple devices. The new ThinkVision monitors are available in various resolutions and sizes, but they all have a nice stand with a slot for you to set your phone up under for easy visibility of incoming phone calls or other notifications. The T34w-830 model also offers a curved extra-wide display.

Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor starts at $749.99 expected availability in December 2022. ThinkVision T32p-30 Monitor starts at $799.00 expected availability starting in January 2023. ThinkVision T34w-30 Monitor starts at $849.00 expected availability starting in January 2023. ThinkVision S25e-30 Monitor starts at $179.00 expected availability starting in January 2023. ThinkVision T32h-30 Monitor starts at $549.00 expected availability starting in January 2023. ThinkVision T24i-30 Monitor starts at $299.00 expected availability starting in January 2022.