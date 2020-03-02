The HUAWEI P40 should join the recently leaked P40 Pro on the stage in Paris on March 26. In addition to all the reports and leaks we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, the folks at Digital Trends managed to get their hands on an early P40 prototype.

Don’t let the “Polarie” and “Blink” inscriptions fool you. This being a prototype, these are placeholder branding signs, which will be replaced by the official HUAWEI and Leica on the finished product.

According to the report, you should expect the P40 to be around the size of the P30 Pro, with rounded corners and sides. While the display is slightly curved, the back features a 3+1 camera arrangement, with three shooters and a ToF sensor for depth effects.

You can notice the presence of the USB Type-C charging port, but there’s no sign of a 3.5mm headphone jack port. You can read more details about the prototype at the source link below.

While the HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro are almost certain to be unveiled, rumors also talk about a third possible model, dubbed the P40 Pro Premium.

Source: Digital Trends