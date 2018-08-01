More hands on videos keep coming, now featuring the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

August is here ladies and gentlemen and that means that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will soon be here. The Unpacked event will take place on the 9th, but now Youtube and MobileFun let us see a video of Samsung’s new flagship in a video.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is making its first real appearance in a video. The design is everything we had heard and seen, a Note 8 with a relocated fingerprint sensor. We couldn’t really tell the difference between a Note 9 and its predecessor just by looking at its frontal panel, so the back is really the only real change that we can see without including color options and variations. Unfortunately, we can’t see the screen of the device working in this clip, but at least we can say, or hope, that the internal changes and spec updates that include a bigger battery give us our money’s worth.