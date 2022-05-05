Hands on with the new Lenovo Slim Laptops

Lenovo has some new slim laptops to announce for the spring. The Slim series is just what it sounds like... thin. These are mean to be very portable, but still with some great premium features and capabilities. There's the Lenovo Slim 9i at the high end is carbon neutral, while the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is a mid-range series with Lenovo's X Power, and the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon is the most portable and durable model.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon is the lightest model in this batch. It's only 2.19lbs and 14.8mm thick. It will have a 12th generation Intel Core i5 1240P or i7 1260P processor with 8-32Gb of RAM, 256Gb - 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics processing, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Atmos Harman speakers, HD + IR camera with a camera privacy kill switch, 50Wh rapid charging, and a 13.3" 2.5K 90Hz 16:10 100%sRGB TUV low blue light Dolby Vision touch screen.

We've also got a backlit keyboard, 2 USB-C ports, HDMI, a USB-A port, and audio dongle. It's available in Moon White, Cloud Grey, or Storm Grey with Carbon Fiber & Magnesium Aluminum Alloy.

They keyboard backlight is "edge to edge" and the 13.3" display is powered by PureSight.

The Slim 7i Carbon is very thin and light. It looks like it would be an excellent mobile computing laptop. You can see the corners are nice and round for better comfort while holding now and if you look closely at this edge, you'll see the kill switch for the camera which shuts off all power to the camera module if you want to be sure that nothing is able to access it.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 7), starts at $1,299 and has expected availability starting June 2022.12 (Branded Yoga Slim in other markets)

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X and Slim 7i Pro X

The Slim 7 Pro X models come in Intel version (7i Pro X) and AMD versions (7 Pro X). These have more power user options than the Slim 7 Carbon, and of course are a little thicker and heavier. You can choose between an Intel Core i5-12500H, i7-12650H, i7-12700H, AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS, or Ryzen9 6900HS in terms of processors. You can also choose between 16Gb or 32Gb of RAM. Graphics card options included Intel Iris Xe, AMD Radeon Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

The Slim 7 Pro X has a nice 14.5" 3K 3072 x 1920 pixel PureSight IPS display with 400 nits and 100%sRGB color gamut. You've also got the 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, TUV low blue light certification, and NVIDIA G-Sync. You can also choose a touch screen option if desired.

The port selection is not as slim as you'd expect, with 2 type-C USB ports, 1 USB-A port, an audio jack, and the Intel version includes an HDMI 2.0 port while the AMD version skips the HDMI for another USB-A port. All of them still have the camera kill switch on the side that cuts all power to the web camera.

The Slim 7 Pro X devices are the thickest of the bunch at 15.9mm (12.92" x 8.72" x as thin as 0.63in) and 3.48lbs.

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14”, 7), with Intel Core processor starts at $1,699. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14”, 7), with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor starts at $1,499 and both have expected availability starting June 2022.12 (Branded Yoga Slim in other markets)

Lenovo Slim 9i 14

The Lenovo Slim 9i 14 is the flagship in Lenovo's Slim laptop series as it bumps the specs a bit in some places over the 7 Pro X series and provides more premium materials in the external hardware. The Slim 9i has a "3D glass" backing along with oatmeal-colored CNC Aluminum.

The dimensions are 12.52" x 9.06" x 0.6" which is only 14.9mm thick, and it weighs 3.02lbs. You've also got up to a 12th generation Intel i7-1280P or i5-1240P processor, 16 or 32Gb of 5600Mhz RAM, 512Gb or 1Tb PCIe M.2 SSD, and the Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Of course there's Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.1, and three USB-C thunderbolt 4 ports with a USB/HDMI/GVGA dongle included. There's an FHD MIPI IR camera with a kill switch, Bowers & WIlkins speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 14" 4K OLED HDR TrueBlack 125% sRGB touch screen. The 75Wh battery supports "rapid charge boost" which gets you 2 hours of usage after 15 minutes of charging.

The Slim 9i is gorgeous. It's definitely the most stylish design in the Slim series. The 4K OLED screen gives you extra black blacks, a billion colors in a single pixel, and a full 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The back of the Slim 9i has "3D glass". It looks like 2D glass, but all glass has three dimensions no matter how thin you make it, so really all glass is 3D.

We've got more rounded edges on the chassis now and that makes for a much more comfortable holding and carrying experience. I also like the little logo added to the edge.

We've also got nice and loud Bowers & WIlkins speakers in the edges around the keyboard.

While the screen looks amazing indoors, watch out for glare when you sit near a window or try to work outdoors. The glossy finish means this screen isn't going to be great for day time work.

Lenovo Slim 9i (14”, 7), starts at $1,799 and has expected availability starting June 2022.12 (Branded Yoga Slim in other markets).