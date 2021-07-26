Apple is reportedly working on bringing Face ID to Mac computers within the next “couple of years”, according to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist. The news was mentioned in the new “Power On” newsletter, which was revealed on Sunday.

In the newsletter, Gurman believes that Apple’s final goal is to ship all Apple products with Face ID technology inside, including all of the cheaper and more affordable iPhone categories such as the iPhone SE and the iPad Air, which are stuck on using Touch ID (via MacRumors). Gurman also mentions that Touch ID remains an important component for Apple since it’s a much “cheaper alternative”, not to mention it also likely takes up less space, compared to the current Face ID technology that includes multiple sensors.

“But I expect that to eventually change. It won’t happen this year, but I’d bet Face ID on the Mac is coming within a couple of years. I expect all iPhones and iPads to transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too. Eventually, a camera embedded in the screen would help differentiate Apple’s pricier devices by eliminating the notch at the top. The facial recognition sensor gives Apple two central features: security and augmented reality. Touch ID, more convenient or not, only provides the former.”

Gurman also says that Apple eventually wants to embed the Face ID technology into displays, while would eliminate the need of having a notch on an iPhone, or possibly any other products in the future. There are also rumors of a 27-inch iMac remake that’d arrive with a much larger display sometime soon in the future. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices are expected to launch sometime soon in Q3 this year, but they’ll likely stick to using Touch ID as the primary method of unlocking and making payments. They’re also reported to be launching with the new M2X Apple chipsets.