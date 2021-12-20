Gurman: Apple could introduce a new monitor for Mac computers

A number of new reports come to light, all claiming that Apple may be planning on introducing a more affordable version of its Pro Display XDR lineup. Apple hasn’t announced an affordable monitor for a few years, and the last display was made in collaboration with LG.

Mark Gurman recently posted a new edition of his Power On (via 9to5Mac) newsletter that he “strongly believes” that Apple is working on a new monitor. While not much is known at this time and most of this is just speculation, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple release a monitor that is aimed at more general use for creators and general users.

Mark Gurman wrote:

“I strongly believe [Apple will launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.] A lower-cost monitor, I think, would be a hot seller for those looking to add a larger screen to their new MacBook Pro without spending the equivalent of a luxury car down payment on the Pro Display XDR. At this point, the cost of building that monitor has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price. By the way, it’s still hilarious that Apple tried to justify the current monitor’s price by comparing it to a $43,000 Hollywood-grade reference monitor. “

We don’t know how much the said monitor could cost, or when it could potentially become available in the near future, but there would certainly be demand for a more affordable, highly calibrated, and customizable Apple monitor. Personally, I doubt Apple will go down the route of partnering with another company again, as it did with LG a few years ago. Apple is trying to control its entire product lineup from start to finish, and there are rumors claiming that Apple may be assembling a team to create the next modem-chip for future Apple devices.